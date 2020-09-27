COD, Sept.28, 2020: Not all DMV offices open during pandemic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Not all DMV offices

open during pandemic

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In his recent letter, correspondent Cliff Pierce extols the virtues of the Department of Motor Vehicles.

How wonderful that Pierce was able to take care of his business without hassle and in a timely fashion at the DMV office closest to his home. Everyone west of the Blue Ridge would love to be able to say the same thing.

I live in Lexington and have been thankful over the years that we have a very small but helpful DMV office here. Sadly, our branch remains closed.

The COVID-19 closures by Gov. Ralph Northam have wreaked havoc on doing business with the DMV, along with most everything else government-related.

Try going online to change your address on your driver’s license or to transfer vehicle tags when you sell the car but want to keep the tags for a new purchase — it won’t happen.

Thankfully, I have an appointment to drive approximately 40 miles to Staunton during the second week in November to take care of the driver’s license.