COD. Sept. 29, 2020: Remains of statues recall blight on soul of Richmond

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Remains of statues recall blight on Richmond’s soul

On the same day I read Scott Duprey’s letter about the destruction on Monument Avenue, “Return of tourists means damage will be on display,” I also read in Smithsonian Magazine a quote from Susan Neiman, the Jewish American author of “Learning from the Germans.” She said: “Monuments are visible values, and the question is what kind of values have they retained?” The lingering impact of Duprey’s and Neiman’s words led me to write.

I have lived in the Richmond area for more than 50 years. For much of that time, I worked at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) and frequently passed the Confederate monuments. I grew up in the 1950s in Portsmouth, a small city that very much embraced its Confederate history, both in terms of monuments and a predominant segregated culture. I grew up surrounded by an adamant, unquestioning and emotional commitment to segregation that devalued people of African heritage.

As I have grown older, I sometimes am too slow in questioning my values. Visitors to VCU sometimes curiously would question the Confederate statues on Monument Avenue and why Richmond still would embrace the damaging values these monuments retain. How many times over the years have too many of us passively accepted these monuments and the visible values they represent?