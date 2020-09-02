COD, Sept. 3, 2020: If we put away weapons, can civil talks return?

If we put away weapons,
can civil talks return?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Earlier this year, we saw the first inkling of what was to come. Television news showed groups of Second Amendment protesters, dressed in camouflage gear and carrying assault-style rifles and handguns, marching on and even into state capitols across America. This was followed by similarly attired individuals showing up at Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests to “protect property,” but clearly designed to intimidate. Next, some of the BLM protesters felt the need to protect themselves and also started showing up with guns. Should we now be surprised that people are using these weapons and that others are being wounded and killed? I am afraid that it only can escalate from here, especially with record gun sales taking place, and local police thanking vigilantes for showing up and handing them bottles of water. Do you feel safer with all these gun-toting, emotionally charged vigilantes and protesters roaming the streets? I sure don’t. Sadly, I don’t know how we can get back to a position of civil discourse and get assault-style rifles off our streets.
Donald Unger.
Henrico.