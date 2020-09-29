COD, Sept. 30, 2020: Respond with love for all, hatred for none

Respond with love for all, hatred for none

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The mistreatment of African American people at the hands of the police, the very people who have been entrusted to the work of maintaining justice, is a hardship that happens much too often in our society.

African American people have been disadvantaged in America throughout history. As a Muslim American teenager, my faith promotes equality and justice for everyone, no matter what race. Islam teaches that the killing of one innocent individual is equivalent to the killing of all of mankind (Quran, 5:32).

The change that must be brought about is long overdue. We must remember that further alienating people and attempting to bring about change by unlawful means is harmful. Although I am not yet old enough to vote, all those who can must fully take part in all democratic processes at the local, state and federal levels so that real change can happen.