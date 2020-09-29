COD, Sept. 30, 2020: Respond with love for all, hatred for none

Respond with love for all, hatred for none
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The mistreatment of African American people at the hands of the police, the very people who have been entrusted to the work of maintaining justice, is a hardship that happens much too often in our society.
African American people have been disadvantaged in America throughout history. As a Muslim American teenager, my faith promotes equality and justice for everyone, no matter what race. Islam teaches that the killing of one innocent individual is equivalent to the killing of all of mankind (Quran, 5:32).
The change that must be brought about is long overdue. We must remember that further alienating people and attempting to bring about change by unlawful means is harmful. Although I am not yet old enough to vote, all those who can must fully take part in all democratic processes at the local, state and federal levels so that real change can happen.
The head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, his holiness Hadhrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, has said, “Our slogan of ‘Love for All, Hatred for None’ is based on the teachings of Islam because the holy Quran says that people should love and care for each other and respect one another. The Quran says that you should be just and fair even with those who oppose you.”
In 2020, our society seems to be divided more than ever. Love for all and hatred for none is a message that we all must remember. Even in times of immense hardship, we must respond with love and compassion to all.
Laaibah Tayyeb.
Manassas.