COD, Sept. 4, 2020: Each action can become part of force for change

Each action can become part of force for change
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As a U.S. citizen, I have the ability to nudge legislative officials to make them pay more attention to the issues I care about. Every tweet, every email and every phone call I make to express my stance on issues matters.
If you are restless or disillusioned with how your representatives behave, contact them and let them know. Do it repeatedly. Get your friends to do it. Continue to communicate until you feel you have been heard. And when you feel heard, communicate more.
I have contacted the offices of Virginia’s Democratic U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner as well as Virginia’s U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-11th, to express my views on specific bills and issues. They are responsive, they let you know that you are heard and their offices are willing to discuss more about whatever issue you are concerned with. That is what they are there to do.
While one email or meeting might not immediately eradicate world poverty, it does not have to. Our actions do not have to be the decisive factor that, by itself, ends poverty, provides health care or fixes whatever seems to be broken with our system. One single action will not be the solution. It is the accumulation of all of our actions, the force of our collective influence that will bring about change and action. Be the driving force. Be the one who turns a single email into a swarm of emails from your family and friends. We can do it, but only if we use our individual privilege and freedom to create a collective force that will guide stronger action.
Peter Gobeille.
Falls Church.