COD, Sept. 4, 2020: Each action can become part of force for change

Each action can become part of force for change

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a U.S. citizen, I have the ability to nudge legislative officials to make them pay more attention to the issues I care about. Every tweet, every email and every phone call I make to express my stance on issues matters.

If you are restless or disillusioned with how your representatives behave, contact them and let them know. Do it repeatedly. Get your friends to do it. Continue to communicate until you feel you have been heard. And when you feel heard, communicate more.

I have contacted the offices of Virginia’s Democratic U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner as well as Virginia’s U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-11th, to express my views on specific bills and issues. They are responsive, they let you know that you are heard and their offices are willing to discuss more about whatever issue you are concerned with. That is what they are there to do.