COD, Sept. 6, 2020: Candidates, voters must focus on platforms

Candidates, voters

must focus on platforms

Both the Democratic and Republican political parties recently have claimed quite convincingly that this year probably is the most important presidential election in many years, and both just kicked off their campaigns for the November election. One would hope that our ultimate choice at the ballot box between these two parties and their respective leaders would be based on the guiding principles and the stated future plans of each. However, until now, both parties mostly have focused on character assassinations of the opposing party’s presidential candidate rather than emphasizing their own principles and specific platforms regarding proposed future actions. The Democratic Party platform seems overshadowed by its anti-Trump emphasis, and the Republican Party platform essentially is nonexistent and replaced mainly by attempts at fearmongering and hero worship of its leader, President Donald Trump.

Let all of us voters hope, as the two campaigns proceed, that the arguments for both sides will begin to focus much more on platforms. These are the principles and plans for future actions of these parties competing for this important leadership responsibility. Despite the admitted biases that all of us have to begin with, our real responsibility as voters in this democracy is to become as fully informed as possible regarding both the philosophy and action plans of each of the parties prior to coming to a decision and then casting our votes. After all, this election is not simply a popularity contest for the leadership position, and it certainly will determine the future strategy of our nation, both internally and in the family of nations.