COD, Sept. 9, 2020: Reader marvels over front-page statue photo
COD, Sept. 9, 2020: Reader marvels over front-page statue photo

Reader marvels over front-page statue photo

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Kudos to RTD photographer Daniel Sangjib Min for Saturday’s great “how-did-he-ever-get-that?” front-page photo of the statue of Confederate Gen. A.P. Hill in the traffic circle in the middle of West Laburnum Avenue.

Mark Sprowl.

Mechanicsville.

