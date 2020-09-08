COD, Sept. 9, 2020: Reader marvels over front-page statue photo

Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Reader marvels over front-page statue photo

Kudos to RTD photographer Daniel Sangjib Min for Saturday’s great “how-did-he-ever-get-that?” front-page photo of the statue of Confederate Gen. A.P. Hill in the traffic circle in the middle of West Laburnum Avenue.