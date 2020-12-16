Because of an editing error, the last sentence of Tuesday’s Correspondent of the Day Letter, by Phil Lohr and Mike Zervikas of Chesterfield County, should have read, “County officials must listen to these citizens and move the Dutch Gap replacement ramp downriver.”
Correction
