Correspondent of the Day, April 1, 2021: API joins group looking at carbon-pricing concept

API joins group looking at carbon-pricing concept

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A March 28 story in the Richmond Times-Dispatch, “Oil industry lobby group shifts to back federal price on carbon,” had a stunning impact. The American Petroleum Institute (API) joined the Business Roundtable (a nonprofit whose members are chief executive officers of major U.S. companies) and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in accepting the concept of carbon pricing. While the API justly is resented by many environmentalists, including me, for its long and ugly role in fighting climate solutions, this is an important milestone. When the very industries that helped create climate change now recognize it as a threat, so must we all.

Could we just end fossil fuel subsidies and declare victory? No, that is good, but inadequate. Fossil fuels need to be priced at their true cost to our future; ending subsidies alone will not get us there. Could we all just agree to stop using fossil fuels today? No, because most of us drive gasoline cars and we are not going to switch to electric vehicles until we have a financial reason to do so. Our transition must be fast, but orderly, and there must be no turning back. Carbon pricing, along with other measures, promises that transition.