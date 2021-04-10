Correspondent of the Day, April 11, 2021: Need to be comforted welcome in these times

Need to be comforted welcome in these times

On April 4, 2010, the Richmond Times-Dispatch published a letter I wrote about what we’ve learned from Sam, who was born with Down syndrome. Just after Christmas one year, the paper published another letter about a lesson from Sam on hugs we need during the pandemic. Sam, age 41, again was visiting for Easter dinner with other guests. Earlier in the day, I read material that seemed suitable for a blessing. I decided not to offer it because I did not want to make anyone uncomfortable. Later, as we sat down to dinner, Sam asked me, “Are you going to say grace?” I retrieved the book and read a few sentences about relinquishing the fantasy of an uncluttered world and life. And about sitting quietly, to find peace among the clutter. The following day, one of our dinner guests texted me, asking if I could send her the prayer so she could share it with a small group she counsels. Wow. Again, thank you, Sam, for making me realize that my discomfort about offering a blessing was wrong. I learned that people want to be comforted, especially now, in our cluttered lives during these cluttered times.