Correspondent of the Day, April 12, 2021: Climate crisis needs changes in all areas

Climate crisis needs changes in all areas

The 540,000-plus American victims of the pandemic indicate poor prior plans by our leaders. What now concerns me, my children and grandchildren are our poor prior plans to address climate change. After reading the recent book by Bill Gates, “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster,” those concerns are growing.

I strongly believe what is required is an immediate change in virtually every area of our lives: how we make things, grow things and get around. The recent report of the American Petroleum Institute’s (API) acknowledgement of the concept of a carbon tax is a small step forward. The API’s suggestion of a carbon tax is a good one, but unlike the API proposal, that tax needs to quickly and steadily grow to a point where it strongly will motivate citizens and corporations to abandon fossil fuels. After that, many more broad actions are needed. Among these are innovations to find carbon-free methods to create hydrogen, development of grid-scale electricity storage, advanced biofuels, zero-carbon cement, zero-carbon steel, plant-based meat and dairy, zero-carbon fertilizers and next-generation nuclear fission. This is a partial list of areas of our lives that require immediate change supported by national, state and local leadership and investment — but it begins with a strong carbon price to motivate such innovation.