Correspondent of the Day, April 14, 2021: Life is unpredictable; future is not fated

Life is unpredictable; future is not fated

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am writing about the April 1 op-ed in the Richmond Times-Dispatch, “Into the Future” by Mary Schmich. The further I read, the more I thought (hoped?) that this was an April Fools’ prank.

Apparently not. The piece was about fate and how we should respect it. The concept of fate is that there is a predetermined course of events in our future that nothing can change. The ancient Greeks believed this, but like the rest of their mythology, they used it to explain a puzzling world.

What happens in this world is known as life, and no one believes our future is fixed. What actually is true is that no one knows what is going to happen — and this randomness frightens people. This is why people bet on the future (horse racing, stock market) because they think they know what will happen.

Belief in fate is very destructive, because why do anything if it won’t affect what will happen?

Even stranger is the concept of trying to change the future; how can you change something that doesn’t exist? How would you know if you did?