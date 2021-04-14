Correspondent of the Day, April 15, 2021: Get shot, wear mask, present your proof

Get shot, wear mask, present your proof

It truly is discouraging to hear so many people in this country are so self-centered that all they can think about are their own rights. They don’t want to wear masks, social distance or get vaccinated, but they want places to reopen and life to return to normal. Until they start considering their attitudes, we are going to be stuck in this pandemic. I’m thankful that when members of my generation (and those before us) had to have the smallpox vaccination to begin school, they stepped forward and received the polio vaccines. If the people then had today’s attitudes, we most likely still would be dying from those diseases. I am all in favor of having to show proof of vaccination and the sooner, the better.