Correspondent of the Day, April 16, 2021: ﻿Use Sheriff Andy Taylor's respectful approach

Use Sheriff Andy Taylor’s respectful approach

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

We need you, Sheriff Andy Taylor — you and others of all colors, creeds and genders who share your spirit. Your approach meant you never needed to use a taser, especially on a child throwing a tantrum. You never roughed up someone at a traffic stop, particularly a pregnant woman. You never drew your gun before approaching a vehicle you stopped because it lacked a license plate. You might even have noticed the temporary tag taped in the back window when you approached.

We know that you cannot do this alone. You, and all the many good people who already work in this field, need the support of superiors, government and the community. Without that support it is all too easy to let fear — and the confrontation it sparks — creep in. It also lets bullies go unchecked, sometimes with deadly consequences.

None of us live in Mayberry, a fictional place. In the real world, there are people who do and say bad things. Yet, even in the real world of today, most people are basically good and not prone to be confrontational when treated with respect, and not given a reason to be overwhelmed by fear. In short, when people are approached in the manner of Sheriff Andy Taylor.