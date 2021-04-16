Correspondent of the Day, April 17, 2021: Election process is safe; restrictions halt votes

Election process is safe; restrictions halt votes

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a volunteer in each election in Powhatan County from 2004 through 2016, I feel the need to respond to Anthony Horne’s April 14 Letter to the Editor regarding stricter requirements for elections.

I was trained, along with all other volunteers in the county prior to each election, to ensure that we all were aware of any requirements particular to that election. The registrar and each volunteer took the responsibility very seriously. At the beginning of Election Day, we took an oath and at the end of a very long day, we each proudly signed the reports to be tuned in showing the result of the election in our precinct.

Now think of that process being repeated in thousands of precincts across this country and you will see that it would be impossible to convince enough precinct workers to help you throw an election.

On the other hand, you easily could effect the outcome of an election by making rules and laws that limit the time and place a voter can vote. The new rules and laws that have been put in place in some states in the name of preventing fraud simply are a way of ensuring that it is difficult — if not impossible — for certain people to vote.