Correspondent of the Day, April 18, 2021: Mental health clients need aid, understanding

Mental health clients need aid, understanding

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Mental health is an important subject that often is overlooked. Older generations tend to think that mental health issues are not real. They believe that newer generations have become too sensitive and should have to tough it out as their elders did. There are plenty of parents with this mindset whose teenagers’ mental health is deteriorating and they are unable to get help.

It scientifically has been proven that mental problems are caused by chemical imbalances in the brain. These are medical conditions that possibly can be fatal if left untreated. It is important that everyone with symptoms who needs help should receive it. Some people believe because they cannot see obvious symptoms that they are not mentally affecting people, so they do not fully understand.

It should not be embarrassing to ask for help. Because of societal pressures, people often silently suffer if they’re afraid of reactions from others. Unfortunately, the longer these issues go untreated, the worse they become. Bipolar depression, schizophrenia and anxiety all are mental illnesses that affect everyday living.