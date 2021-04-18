Correspondent of the Day, April 19, 2021: Child malnutrition is creating global crisis

Child malnutrition is creating global crisis

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Even before COVID-19, malnutrition of children under age 5 was a crisis. Not surprisingly, COVID-19 has made it worse, increasing the number of children who are malnourished or severely are malnourished. UNICEF estimates that 1 in 3 children under age 5 are malnourished and 1 in 5 chronically are malnourished, or stunted. Stunting is the irreversible physical and cognitive result of chronic malnutrition during the critical 1,000-day period from conception to age 2.

Malnutrition is an unnecessary condition caused by neglect and lack of funding to aid the problem. It inflicts suffering on the most vulnerable people on the planet — our children. We can and must do better. This past year has shown us how interconnected we really are. When children across the globe suffer, so do we. Congress has the opportunity to bring attention to this crisis by supporting increased funding for global nutrition in the coming fiscal year.

As of today, only one member of Virginia’s congressional delegation has signed this appropriations letter — U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd.