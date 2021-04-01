Correspondent of the Day, April 2, 2021: Get shot, live longer, help save other lives

Get shot, live longer,

help save other lives

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

When I entered this planet, my parents made sure that I received all of my childhood vaccinations. In elementary school, I stood in line with my peers to receive the polio vaccination.

Upon entering the U.S. Army, another line, more shots. Two years later, the invitation to Vietnam came requiring a plethora of tropical disease vaccinations. As time went by, I became more allergic to living in Richmond, so years of twice monthly allergy shots became part of my routine.

Approaching “American Association of Retired Persons” age, it was prudent to receive the shingles vaccination.

Travel to the Caribbean and Central America for medical mission trips meant meeting each country’s immunization requirements. Recently, I received the second Pfizer shot for COVID-19.

After having had several hundred vaccinations, I am entering my eighth decade with excellent health and an active lifestyle. A sore arm for a couple of days is a small price to pay for the protection of the vaccines. Do the wise thing. Get shot. Live longer and save someone else’s life.