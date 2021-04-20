Correspondent of the Day, April 21, 2021: Perhaps set age limits on justices, Congress?

Perhaps set age limits

on justices, Congress?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In regard to the latest discussions to expand the U.S. Supreme Court, my fear is, if successfully pursued and implemented, our nation’s highest court will succumb to routine and periodic Fibonacci-sequence sized growth. We might find ourselves, a few decades and administration changes down the line, with dozens of justices. Where, if ever, would it end?

Instead, could the far left and far right, along with the middle, find common ground in establishing a reasonable age for our Supreme Court justices to step down? To this citizen, it would seem that somewhere between 70 and 80 years of age is a fair time to hang up the robe. My vote is age 75.

While on the topic, perhaps Congress could apply a similar rationale to all of our elected senators and representatives? Of course, unlike the justices, I suggest a special provision be added for our congressional members, in that when they leave office — through retirement or other means — any and all of their election-related war chest funds are transferred to reduce the deficit (or to some other common good cause, such as upgrading the national parks, etc.)