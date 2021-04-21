Correspondent of the Day, April 22 , 2021: Changes could create future, better Earth Day

Changes could create future, better Earth Day

One day, every day will be Earth Day, which this year will be celebrated today — April 22. Imagine a future where everyone in the world is paid for useful work and desperation is absent. People have multiple careers throughout their lives, learning new skills and helping their community along the way. They produce zero trash, only soil. Imagine if energy from the sun, wind, waves and rain provided all of the energy needed to thrive. Technology to capture energy has been adopted by everyone. People would know and support their local farmers, compost with worms, reuse their own leaves and grow their own food. People internationally travel by emission-free vehicles, boats or planes. Vehicles still are widely used but mostly as transportation-as-a-service, which mostly are self-driven, fully electric and primarily are used for public transportation services. Atmospheric CO2 levels have peaked and the melting of polar ice has been halted. Environmental injustice to the poor and powerless has disappeared.