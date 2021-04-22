Correspondent of the Day, April 23, 2021: Focus on mental health of shooting perpetrator

Focus on mental health of shooting perpetrator
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I awoke a few days ago to the news of yet another mass shooting, this time in Indiana. After the customary expressions of sympathy and the lowering of flags to half-staff, the usual debate about gun control undoubtedly will rage for a little while. Then we’ll go back to normal until the next event. Unfortunately, it’s a predictable pattern.
I’m not sure the gun debate in our country ever will be resolved. That said, a troubling similarity to so many of the mass shootings over the past 10 years has been the mental health of the perpetrator. If we can’t come to some consensus about guns, perhaps we at least can get more serious about mental health.
About 20 to 25 years ago, governors and legislatures throughout the country decimated state mental health services, ostensibly passing responsibility for these services on to already strapped local governments.
While this buck-passing allowed state politicians to thump their chests about how they cut the size of state government, local governments never have had adequate resources to fill the void. The long-term negative consequences of this reality today are quite evident.
As an aside, many states also made the same kinds of cuts to general health services, which is why the infrastructure to deal with COVID-19 wasn’t there when we needed it.
Given that the debate about guns probably will not be settled anytime soon, state governments urgently need to restore and increase access to mental health services.
Thoughts and prayers and makeshift memorials are well-intentioned responses. But such gestures alone are inadequate to the violence that continues to occur. Even in our very divided country, I would hope there is enough common ground to significantly strengthen mental health services, as a matter of public safety if for no other reason.
Dr. Frank E. Morgan.
Henrico.