Correspondent of the Day, April 23, 2021: Focus on mental health of shooting perpetrator

Focus on mental health of shooting perpetrator

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I awoke a few days ago to the news of yet another mass shooting, this time in Indiana. After the customary expressions of sympathy and the lowering of flags to half-staff, the usual debate about gun control undoubtedly will rage for a little while. Then we’ll go back to normal until the next event. Unfortunately, it’s a predictable pattern.

I’m not sure the gun debate in our country ever will be resolved. That said, a troubling similarity to so many of the mass shootings over the past 10 years has been the mental health of the perpetrator. If we can’t come to some consensus about guns, perhaps we at least can get more serious about mental health.

About 20 to 25 years ago, governors and legislatures throughout the country decimated state mental health services, ostensibly passing responsibility for these services on to already strapped local governments.

While this buck-passing allowed state politicians to thump their chests about how they cut the size of state government, local governments never have had adequate resources to fill the void. The long-term negative consequences of this reality today are quite evident.