Correspondent of the Day, April 24, 2021: Mondale: 1968 prediction nailed end of apartheid

Mondale: ’68 prediction nailed end of apartheid
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The death of former Vice President Walter Mondale brings to mind a window into his character that only I can share. It was my good fortune to serve as a page in the U.S. Senate from 1965-68. At that time, Mondale was the junior senator from Minnesota. In the spring of 1968, amid the struggle for civil rights for all Americans, Mondale hosted a visit to the Senate by Dr. Christiaan Barnard, the famous South African cardiac surgeon, who recently had performed the world’s first human-to-human heart transplant. In the privacy of the Senate Democratic cloakroom, as I was pouring a glass of water to take to another senator, I overheard a conversation between Mondale and Barnard.
Barnard expressed dismay at the ongoing social upheaval around civil rights in the United States. He said that there was no such problem in South Africa as they had constructed a completely segregated society, and their Blacks lived on reservations much like Native Americans in this country.
Clearly taken aback at these comments, Mondale took the opportunity to lecture Barnard, with passion and conviction, on the dignity and worth of every human being. He (presciently) predicted that the subjugation of Black Africans would not stand the test of time and human morality. (South African apartheid ended in the early 1990s.)
I didn’t know then that Mondale one day would be our vice president, or that his predictions regarding the survival of South African apartheid were so accurate and timely. But I did know, as I poured the glass of water as slowly as I could, that I was listening to a man on the right side of history.
Edward H. Pruden Jr.
Henrico.