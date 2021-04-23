Correspondent of the Day, April 24, 2021: Mondale: 1968 prediction nailed end of apartheid

Mondale: ’68 prediction nailed end of apartheid

The death of former Vice President Walter Mondale brings to mind a window into his character that only I can share. It was my good fortune to serve as a page in the U.S. Senate from 1965-68. At that time, Mondale was the junior senator from Minnesota. In the spring of 1968, amid the struggle for civil rights for all Americans, Mondale hosted a visit to the Senate by Dr. Christiaan Barnard, the famous South African cardiac surgeon, who recently had performed the world’s first human-to-human heart transplant. In the privacy of the Senate Democratic cloakroom, as I was pouring a glass of water to take to another senator, I overheard a conversation between Mondale and Barnard.