Correspondent of the Day, April 25, 2021: Garden Week opens gardens to thousands

Garden Week opens gardens to thousands

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

For more than a century, members of the Garden Club of Virginia (GCV) have worked for a greener, more beautiful Virginia for all to enjoy. Our work conserves the gifts of nature and challenges future generations to build on this heritage. Today, as the concern for the environment builds, our mission is more important than ever.

The GCV’s signature fundraiser, Historic Garden Week, just concluded. After having to cancel in 2020 for the first time since World War II, its return was celebrated by garden lovers far and near. Like those of the generations before us who learned to adapt to wartime living, the COVID-19 pandemic has turned many of us into master gardeners of change, patience and innovation.

With an estimated annual economic impact to Virginia of $12.5 million, Historic Garden Week is the largest ongoing volunteer effort that supports tourism, and one of its most important. Even with drastically reduced capacity to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all who are involved, this beloved event welcomed more than 10,000 visitors to 102 private gardens across the state on 25 tours scheduled this past week.