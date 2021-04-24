Correspondent of the Day, April 25, 2021: Garden Week opens gardens to thousands

Garden Week opens gardens to thousands
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
For more than a century, members of the Garden Club of Virginia (GCV) have worked for a greener, more beautiful Virginia for all to enjoy. Our work conserves the gifts of nature and challenges future generations to build on this heritage. Today, as the concern for the environment builds, our mission is more important than ever.
The GCV’s signature fundraiser, Historic Garden Week, just concluded. After having to cancel in 2020 for the first time since World War II, its return was celebrated by garden lovers far and near. Like those of the generations before us who learned to adapt to wartime living, the COVID-19 pandemic has turned many of us into master gardeners of change, patience and innovation.
With an estimated annual economic impact to Virginia of $12.5 million, Historic Garden Week is the largest ongoing volunteer effort that supports tourism, and one of its most important. Even with drastically reduced capacity to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all who are involved, this beloved event welcomed more than 10,000 visitors to 102 private gardens across the state on 25 tours scheduled this past week.
As National Volunteer Week also draws to a close, I salute the tireless efforts of nearly 3,400 members of the GCV, along with the generosity of homeowners, local advertisers and sponsors, who make this beloved springtime tradition possible.
Tour proceeds will continue to provide for the restoration and preservation of Virginia’s historic public gardens, along with a research fellowship program in landscape architecture that documents these projects. We are grateful to everyone who walked with us through garden gates across Virginia during Historic Garden Week, allowing us to continue our important work throughout our beautiful state.
Missy Buckingham.
The Boxwood Garden Club.Garden Club of Virginia President.