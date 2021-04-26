Correspondent of the Day, April 27, 2021: Va. needs to honor medalist Norvel Lee

Va. needs to honor medalist Norvel Lee
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Many thanks to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, The Roanoke Times and to author Kenneth Conklin for shining a long-overdue light on Olympic gold medalist and Botetourt County native Norvel Lee. [On April 22, The Times-Dispatch published an editorial, (“Norvel Lee deserves a historical marker,”) written by The Roanoke Times.] As a Southwest Virginia native myself who had, before reading your opinion piece, been shamefully ignorant of Lee’s distinguished life and accomplishments, I heartily agree with the RTD and the Roanoke paper that recognition of Lee is past due and must be forthcoming.
Thanks for the fine opinion piece on April 23 on another courageous Virginian — Barbara Rose Johns. The connection between Johns and Lee is striking. Lee’s lawyer, Richmonder Martin A. Martin, was as you noted a law partner of fellow civil rights lawyer Oliver Hill, as well as Richmond lawyer Spottswood W. Robinson III, who along with NAACP lawyer Thurgood Marshall, took Johns’ case all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court in the landmark civil rights case Brown v. Board of Education.
Today, our federal courthouse on Broad Street in downtown Richmond bears the name of Spottswood W. Robinson III, as well as that of my law school professor, Judge Robert R. Merhige Jr., who was courageously instrumental in the desegregation of Richmond’s public schools in the 1970s. Richmond’s Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court building now is named the Oliver Hill Courts Building.
In Washington, D.C., a statue of 16-year-old African-American student activist Barbara Johns will replace Virginia’s statue of Robert E. Lee in the U.S. Capitol’s National Statuary Hall. Back in Richmond, the Office of the Virginia Attorney General is housed in the beautiful, newly renovated and newly renamed Barbara Johns Building. And the Virginia Civil Rights Memorial on Capitol Square in Richmond honors Johns, some fellow students and parents, and civil rights attorneys, Spottswood Robinson III and Oliver Hill. Perhaps there also is a place of honor on Capitol Square for Olympic gold medalist, civil rights pioneer and Virginian Norvel Lee.
Webb Moore.
Richmond.