Correspondent of the Day, April 27, 2021: Va. needs to honor medalist Norvel Lee

Va. needs to honor medalist Norvel Lee

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Many thanks to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, The Roanoke Times and to author Kenneth Conklin for shining a long-overdue light on Olympic gold medalist and Botetourt County native Norvel Lee. [On April 22, The Times-Dispatch published an editorial, (“Norvel Lee deserves a historical marker,”) written by The Roanoke Times.] As a Southwest Virginia native myself who had, before reading your opinion piece, been shamefully ignorant of Lee’s distinguished life and accomplishments, I heartily agree with the RTD and the Roanoke paper that recognition of Lee is past due and must be forthcoming.

Thanks for the fine opinion piece on April 23 on another courageous Virginian — Barbara Rose Johns. The connection between Johns and Lee is striking. Lee’s lawyer, Richmonder Martin A. Martin, was as you noted a law partner of fellow civil rights lawyer Oliver Hill, as well as Richmond lawyer Spottswood W. Robinson III, who along with NAACP lawyer Thurgood Marshall, took Johns’ case all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court in the landmark civil rights case Brown v. Board of Education.