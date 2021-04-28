Correspondent of the Day, April 29, 2021: Today's jobs require advanced diplomas

Today’s jobs require advanced diplomas

As a retired teacher, I was quite pleased that Virginia’s Superintendent of Public Instruction, James F. Lane, responded when asked that there is no plan to attempt to eliminate the Advanced Studies Diploma and to crowd out the time needed to take advanced math classes in our high schools.

As the mother of four children, who each took algebra in middle school, I know the value of higher math. It would be very disturbing to me if they had not been allowed to learn algebra at that age. If they had not been able to begin higher math then, they would not have been able to take algebra, geometry, trigonometry and calculus in just their junior and senior years in high school. In the 21st century, we need more students taking higher-level math classes. Technology and other high-paying jobs require people who are trained in advanced math. If we want our young people to be qualified to fill these opportunities, we must demand advanced courses.