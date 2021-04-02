Correspondent of the Day, April 3, 2021: American needs to be enlightened & repair her faults

Recent shootings cause doom-and-gloom politics

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Colorado shooting of 10 people and the Georgia spa shooting of eight others have given me cause for great concern. For some time now, we appear to be heading toward an era of doom and gloom politics.

Nearly three months ago, on Jan. 6., we experienced the insurrection riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. What is occurring in our midst is an atmosphere and environment of hate-anger-fear. Some of our so-called leaders are trying to make us become hateful, angry and fearful toward each other.

As in bygone times, America has to be very careful not to fall for these dark demons of despair. As Americans, we must reach for our better angels in times such as these. We are on the precipice and threshold of a new day, if we so desire. This possible dream is achievable, if we desire it.

To paraphrase Maya Angelou: Hope can conspire with the wind and blow away the demons (hate, anger and fear) of despair.