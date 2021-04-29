Correspondent of the Day, April 30, 2021: Obtaining photo ID very difficult for some

Obtaining photo ID

very difficult for some

The recent Letters to the Editor regarding the requirement for photo identification cards (IDs) to vote completely miss the point of why this issue is one of inequity for the poor and for the elderly. Written from a position of privilege, these writers all seem to have a photo ID issued by the commonwealth. They don’t seem to understand that not every Virginian has the ability to get one. There are many reasons why people might not have a state-issued photo ID, such as not having access to transportation to get to a Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office; not having time off from work to get to a DMV office during business hours or to wait in line for hours; not being able to get to a DMV office because of a physical or medical disability; and not having access to the internet to contact the DMV online — the reasons go on and on.