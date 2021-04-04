Correspondent of the Day, April 5, 2021: Stimulus money offers ability to aid schools

Stimulus money offers ability to aid schools

I am writing about the March 24 editorial about federal stimulus money for school construction. In American society, we see individuals not excelling in school as an individual issue when in reality it affects society on a larger scale. Education is a tool that can be utilized and has major impacts on an individual’s success. When we allow students to attend run-down schools and underfunded institutions, they tend to become products of their environment. They become unmotivated about school and miss out on the opportunities to succeed, which can impact their chances of having a better life than their parents. If the state doesn’t care about funding schools, it leads to underpaid teachers, decreases in school budgets and allows for these buildings to continue to deteriorate. Our government has a big influence on shaping our perceptions. Our state elected officials use their platforms to give society the illusion that bigger changes are coming. The consistent excuse for these changes not occurring is because of state budgets. With the $3.8 billion dollars Virginia received in stimulus money, officials now have the right circumstances to effect these changes. It is a no-brainer to invest in fixing our schools, which ultimately impacts our future generations, and benefits society for the greater good.