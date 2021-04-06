Correspondent of the Day, April 7, 2021: Voting is a right, yet also an obligation

Voting is a right,

yet also an obligation

With all of the talk about voter suppression, the right to vote is one of the great privileges we enjoy in this country. It is, or should be, an obligation to be an informed voter. In years past, “Jaywalking” was one of the segments on “The Tonight Show” with Jay Leno. He would ask a person on the street a question, such as, “Who is the vice president of the United States?” Most wouldn’t have a clue, but they could tell you who won “The Voice” competition. There was a time when you had to show proof of identity in order to vote. Any U.S. citizen with a pulse can vote whether the person knows anything about the candidates or about the issues. Many are influenced by the opinions of others. Politics has become a career and politicians spend the bulk of their time in office raising money to be re-elected. We as a nation are $28 trillion in debt and we continue to vote for anyone who advocates for more free stuff. Any call for term limits is relegated to the back burner as no politician is going to vote himself or herself out of office. I, for one, will continue to read the newspaper, listen to the news and study the candidates before I cast my vote. Unfortunately, my vote probably will be canceled out by someone who has no clue.