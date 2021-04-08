Correspondent of the Day, April 9, 2021: Achievable Dream program aims high

Achievable Dream program aims high
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Early in my career in public education, I learned about the Latin words “in loco parentis.” Applying this concept in a school environment means educators are working with students in the place of a parent.
I sense public school educators are born with an innate desire to fix things — to make life better for the students they are charged to teach.
Not only are school systems expected to teach students essential life skills, such as reading and writing, but for a long time, society has expected public schools to address and solve what ails our communities, too.
The Achievable Dream Academy at Highland Springs Elementary School in Henrico County is a program designed to do both — improve the academic performance of students and improve their capacity to manage the life challenges they face every day at school and home.
As a retired educator, I want this program to be successful. I know the Henrico School Board and Board of Supervisors also want success.
Sadly, a vicious data-driven collaborative cycle almost always is in place for schools like Highland Springs Elementary — disappointing test scores, free and reduced price lunches, poverty and student trauma.
As dedicated and talented as the staff at Highland Springs Elementary might be, they have no real impact on the things outside the walls of the school that are beyond their control. And believe me, those things beyond their control impact the functionality of students every day.
Would the school board and board of supervisors be wiser to invest in measures to permanently disrupt the causes behind the predictable data?
Short answer — yes.
Starting point — families and parenting.
Why?
Family stability and consistent parenting are an essential pivot point for a student to find success.
Bill Pike.
Henrico County.