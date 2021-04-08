Correspondent of the Day, April 9, 2021: Achievable Dream program aims high

Achievable Dream program aims high

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Early in my career in public education, I learned about the Latin words “in loco parentis.” Applying this concept in a school environment means educators are working with students in the place of a parent.

I sense public school educators are born with an innate desire to fix things — to make life better for the students they are charged to teach.

Not only are school systems expected to teach students essential life skills, such as reading and writing, but for a long time, society has expected public schools to address and solve what ails our communities, too.

The Achievable Dream Academy at Highland Springs Elementary School in Henrico County is a program designed to do both — improve the academic performance of students and improve their capacity to manage the life challenges they face every day at school and home.

As a retired educator, I want this program to be successful. I know the Henrico School Board and Board of Supervisors also want success.