Correspondent of the Day, Aug. 1, 2021: COVID-19 delta variant puts focus on vaccines

COVID-19 delta variant
puts focus on vaccines
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As the COVID-19 delta variant gut punches America, we now face two pandemics: of the unvaccinated and of the undervaccinated.
The former account for 97% of all coronavirus hospitalizations. But 44% of breakthrough case hospitalizations are in immunocompromised patients, who only are 3% of the U.S. adult population.
And yet 3% still is 10 million Americans — Americans like me, a live-donor liver transplant recipient who’s on chemotherapy drugs.
A Johns Hopkins University study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association in May found that vaccines produced a suboptimal response (i.e., insufficient antibodies) in more than half of transplant patients. European studies have shown the same — and France has been doling out boosters to immunocompromised people for months, with a 70% increase in antibodies. Same goes for Israel and the United Kingdom.
But this isn’t just our crisis. It’s everyone’s. We also are more likely to infect others. And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that our window for transmission is double that of the general population.
Here’s what we can do:
The CDC must approve boosters for patients like me — and must do so with alacrity and force. Everything COVID-19-related in medicine flows from the CDC. Everything. On this issue, the system is stalled.
Also, no clinical trials actually studied this most-at-risk population. It’s befuddling. The White House should fast-track research funding.
And vaccine manufacturers should seek emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for boosters in these patients. So should therapeutics makers like Regeneron and Eli Lilly.
Finally, every employer and local government seriously should consider issuing vaccination requirements, as have the Department of Veterans Affairs system; 600-plus colleges and universities; the state of California; New York City; and businesses such as Facebook, Google and Morgan Stanley.
And yes, get vaccinated and mask up even if you are, as the CDC now advises, in hot spots. You might not even know you have it. And certainly you won’t know who you might be infecting — or who might be infecting you.
Omar Garriott.
Crozet.