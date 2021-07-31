Correspondent of the Day, Aug. 1, 2021: COVID-19 delta variant puts focus on vaccines

The CDC must approve boosters for patients like me — and must do so with alacrity and force. Everything COVID-19-related in medicine flows from the CDC. Everything. On this issue, the system is stalled.

Also, no clinical trials actually studied this most-at-risk population. It’s befuddling. The White House should fast-track research funding.

And vaccine manufacturers should seek emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for boosters in these patients. So should therapeutics makers like Regeneron and Eli Lilly.

Finally, every employer and local government seriously should consider issuing vaccination requirements, as have the Department of Veterans Affairs system; 600-plus colleges and universities; the state of California; New York City; and businesses such as Facebook, Google and Morgan Stanley.

And yes, get vaccinated and mask up even if you are, as the CDC now advises, in hot spots. You might not even know you have it. And certainly you won’t know who you might be infecting — or who might be infecting you.

Omar Garriott.