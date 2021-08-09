Correspondent of the Day, Aug. 10, 2021: Delta variant in play, bring in the reserves

Delta variant in play, bring in the reserves

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In World War II, when the invasion of Normandy was successful on June 6, 1944, and the liberation of Paris followed that August, many felt the the war in Europe soon would be over and the troops would be home for Christmas. That did not happen. The worst was yet to come.

The Germans counterattacked with the Battle of the Bulge. The war ground on until V-E (Victory in Europe) Day on May 8, 1945.

COVID-19 has counterattacked with its delta variant, more contagious and deadly than the initial COVID-19. This battle is far from being over. It is now time to bring in the reserves, those who have yet to be vaccinated, to do their part in this battle and bring us to victory. Otherwise, this war could go on and on like another Afghanistan. Overconfidence has deadly consequences, be it a war with nations or viruses.

Joseph R. Toler.