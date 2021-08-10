Correspondent of the Day, Aug. 11, 2021: Accountability needed in Bon Secours contract

Accountability needed

in Bon Secours contract

Why isn’t Bon Secours keeping its promises? In 2013, Bon Secours signed a contract with the city of Richmond. That contract gave Bon Secours a 100-year lease of the valuable Westhampton School site. In exchange, Bon Secours agreed to build a medical office building and hire 75 more full-time employees at or near the Richmond Community Hospital in the city’s East End. But eight years later, Bon Secours has done nothing that it promised to do in the East End. Richmonders need to hold Bon Secours accountable for its failures.