Correspondent of the Day, Aug. 12, 2021: Artificial Intelligence already surrounds us

Artificial Intelligence already surrounds us

Artificial Intelligence (AI) took center stage in an article by the Chicago Tribune published Aug. 8 in the RTD’s Business section, featuring cashless shopping experiences, AI drive-thru order machines, fast-food kitchen robots and banks considering AI systems making loans. This pandemic is a key part in driving new thinking from replacing truck drivers with AI or robot-driven tractor trailers, to robots in your home or office or delivering your pizza order. The article did point out some concerns of customers such as AI systems taking their palm print or voice and other biometric data to be able to walk into a store, such as Amazon Go and just pick up a bottle of water and walk out, without seeming to pay, but their credit card does pay. The banking industry seems headed toward using AI systems for loan and other financial advice to be given to customers, but it is a bit concerned if the AI systems can know the banking industry rules and regulations. They are concerned a bit about bias that might be built into the computer logic that can discriminate or be unfair or even demonstrate some abusive behavior toward a client — but only a bit.