Correspondent of the Day, Aug. 12, 2021: Artificial Intelligence already surrounds us

Artificial Intelligence already surrounds us
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Artificial Intelligence (AI) took center stage in an article by the Chicago Tribune published Aug. 8 in the RTD’s Business section, featuring cashless shopping experiences, AI drive-thru order machines, fast-food kitchen robots and banks considering AI systems making loans. This pandemic is a key part in driving new thinking from replacing truck drivers with AI or robot-driven tractor trailers, to robots in your home or office or delivering your pizza order. The article did point out some concerns of customers such as AI systems taking their palm print or voice and other biometric data to be able to walk into a store, such as Amazon Go and just pick up a bottle of water and walk out, without seeming to pay, but their credit card does pay. The banking industry seems headed toward using AI systems for loan and other financial advice to be given to customers, but it is a bit concerned if the AI systems can know the banking industry rules and regulations. They are concerned a bit about bias that might be built into the computer logic that can discriminate or be unfair or even demonstrate some abusive behavior toward a client — but only a bit.
Do you have concerns about asking an AI system more than what is the weather or what is playing on a TV channel? Do you want an AI system to explain how to bake a pecan pie as well as should you invest in some AI stock?
In June, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) published a wide-ranging search for bias in AI systems. It seems all AI systems have bias. Why? Because they are programmed by humans. Humans have ideas of right and wrong. Look up “NIST AI.” Be mindful of what is surrounding you.
Oliver Hedgepeth.
Richmond.