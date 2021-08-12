Correspondent of the Day, Aug. 13, 2021: Happy sharing tomatoes with friends, not rodents

Happy to share tomatoes with friends, not rodents

Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist Bill Lohmann seems to have met his annoying, fuzzy tail — the destructive squirrel. If you own property and have trees, bird feeders and a garden, you quickly learn to describe them in disdainful terms. As a teenager in Amherst County, I spent hours hunting for squirrels to put on our dinner plate, and on some trips they became elusive. Not in Richmond. At daybreak you retrieve the morning paper and are greeted by the rascals perched on your deck, hanging off the birdfeeder, or pitching your quarter-size tomatoes in the birdbath. Like Lohmann, I’m optimistic to get some vine-ripe tomatoes for my grilled hamburgers. It, however, is a battle of the wits. So far I am winning. My two towering plants, both 6 feet in height (a Better Boy and an Early Girl), inches from my window, have produced dozens of beautiful tomatoes without the typical vandalism.