Correspondent of the Day, Aug. 14, 2021: Families can nurture child's desire for literacy

Families can nurture child’s desire for literacy

In an Aug. 12 Letter to the Editor, William Payne placed Richmond Public Schools’ literacy problems all on the school system. He fails, however, to mention the responsibility homes and families have for reading accomplishments.

Families should begin encouraging reading well before school age. Reading to infants, having books at hand and enjoying book conversations are easy ways to start children on the path to literacy. And with libraries available to all, it doesn’t have to cost anything except time. Most libraries, in addition to books for all ages, have programs that also support literacy efforts.