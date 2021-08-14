Correspondent of the Day, Aug. 15, 2021: Parents know best? Maybe not always...

Parents know best? Maybe not always...

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

When it comes to mask-wearing, parents know what’s best for their children. We’ve heard this old saw repeatedly over the last week.

Too bad it’s dead wrong.

How can parents always know what’s best for their children? Do they abruptly achieve child-raising omniscience as the little tyke pops forth from the womb?

Hardly. As a parent myself, I know it’s a slow learning process that continues over a lifetime. It starts at absolute zero, then, with the counsel of relatives, friends who are also parents, books, and, with respect to health, pediatricians, we gain the wisdom necessary to rear our child into adulthood.

With mask-wearing, a parent’s instincts do not necessarily serve their child’s best interest. One might think masks are painful and cause difficulty breathing. As a surgeon who has spent most of his adult life wearing a mask, I can vouch all that to be false. Meanwhile, we’re seeing scores of area school children contracting COVID-19 and quarantining during just two weeks of summer school. We must do something to keep our children out of the Intensive Care Units.