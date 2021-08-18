Correspondent of the Day, Aug. 19, 2021: Voting restrictions hurt veterans with PTSD

Voting restrictions hurt veterans with PTSD

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Today, one of the most basic foundations to our freedom as Americans is being threatened: the right to vote. Between Jan. 1 and July 14, according to new Brennan Center for Justice research, more than 400 Republican-sponsored bills that included provisions that restrict voting access have been introduced in 49 states. At the same time, at least 18 states have enacted 30 laws that make mail voting and early voting more difficult, and make purging eligible voters from the rolls more likely.

I am an Army veteran, having served from 1982 to 1985 at Fort McClellan, Ala., and in Daegu, South Korea. In the past seven years, I have worked in the agriculture field alongside veterans who are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. Some of them have physical challenges such as traumatic brain injury as well as shattered bones in their limbs from an improvised explosive device they encountered in a combat zone.