Correspondent of the Day, Aug. 19, 2021: Voting restrictions hurt veterans with PTSD

Voting restrictions hurt veterans with PTSD
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Today, one of the most basic foundations to our freedom as Americans is being threatened: the right to vote. Between Jan. 1 and July 14, according to new Brennan Center for Justice research, more than 400 Republican-sponsored bills that included provisions that restrict voting access have been introduced in 49 states. At the same time, at least 18 states have enacted 30 laws that make mail voting and early voting more difficult, and make purging eligible voters from the rolls more likely.
I am an Army veteran, having served from 1982 to 1985 at Fort McClellan, Ala., and in Daegu, South Korea. In the past seven years, I have worked in the agriculture field alongside veterans who are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. Some of them have physical challenges such as traumatic brain injury as well as shattered bones in their limbs from an improvised explosive device they encountered in a combat zone.
These limitations translate into difficulty in doing things in their daily lives that most Americans take for granted. In voting, it limits their ability to stand for long periods of time. For some, it makes being around strangers or crowds formidable. Many veterans are unable to drive to polling places. Veterans rely on early voting, mail-in ballots and increased accommodations.
By standing against voting rights, Republicans are blocking veterans from participating in the very democracy we swore to defend. Many of them served in Afghanistan and in Iraq, and they deserve better than this type of treatment from their country.
The draconian laws being passed in a plethora of states are discriminatory against veterans, people of color and minority communities. It is time for a national uniform voting rights bill to be passed. I implore our U.S. senators to pass Senate Bill 1 — the For the People Act.
Steven Grimsley.
Richmond.