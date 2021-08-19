Correspondent of the Day, Aug.20, 2021: Difference between freedom and license

Difference between freedom and license

Editor, Times-Dispatch

The bans against masks in the name of freedom, and a replay of Saigon in Kabul at the same time, remind me of an observation my late father made on a visit nearly 50 years ago, when Vietnam protests and President Richard Nixon’s impeachment hearings were the topics of the day.

My father was a very conservative lawyer from the old country who was interested in American history. I showed him around Richmond, including the sites where the enslaved once were auctioned, the rumored site of Lumpkin’s Jail and nearby St. John’s Church, where Patrick Henry’s “Liberty or Death” speech was being re-enacted.

He said he loved everything about America except one. In 200 years, he said, we Americans, individually or as a nation, had not learned the difference between freedom and license — license to burn our national flag in the name of freedom of speech, license to exploit women for commercial gain, license to be reckless regardless of how it affected the life and liberty of fellow citizens, or foreign peoples and cultures.

Zubair Hassan.