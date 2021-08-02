Correspondent of the Day, Aug. 3, 2021: Parents, students need to know rights in school

Parents, students need to know rights in school

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a local high school student, I have seen firsthand the impact of the pandemic on our school community’s parents and students. With the virtual setting, parents, students and caregivers have had to navigate new terrain; and as a result, this year has been harder than ever before on both parents and students.

Wanting to make a difference, I have worked as a Virginia Organizing’s Education Committee member and listened to numerous voices in the community, including parents, students and teachers through hosting listening sessions. From these sessions, I have learned that many students and parents are not aware of what rights they have in the school system, and they might overlook opportunities and rights as members of Richmond Public Schools (RPS). Based on the experiences of our community, the committee worked alongside RPS community members to draft a Parent, Student, Caregiver Bill of Rights that outlines the rights of these individuals in RPS, which can be found at: tinyurl.com/Rights20. Using this document, students and parents are able to know their rights and advocate for themselves when and if needed.