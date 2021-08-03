Correspondent of the Day, Aug. 4, 2021: Virginia's voting integrity already under protection

Virginia’s voting integrity already under protection
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In a July 30 Letter to the Editor in the RTD, Jane Miller presented suggestions to ensure election integrity.
As secretary of the Northumberland County Electoral Board for nine years, I can confirm that every suggestion already has been done in Virginia for years. Each locality has a board that is responsible for conducting voter registrations and elections.
As for the suggestions:
All 133 general registrars remove deceased people from voting rolls. Noncitizens are not able to register.
For information about voters who have moved, go to the Virginia Department of Elections’ website section on list maintenance. The U.S. Postal Service annually sends each state a list of people who have moved in and around that state, which is then compared to the voter’s address on file. If voters are registered at the address on file, then they are contacted to correct their address. By federal law, there is a process to remove any voter who does not respond. The Department of Elections submits an annual report to the state’s General Assembly describing the activities, publicly available online at: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/resultsreports/maintenance-reports/
In the 2020 report, delayed by the pandemic, 47,588 dead people were removed from the rolls as were 802 people who were not citizens. In 2019, 188,781 people were dropped for invalid addresses.
People voting absentee by mail must sign the envelope containing their ballot, which must be witnessed by another person who also must sign the envelope. This requirement was delayed due to COVID-19; it was waived in 2020 and now is required in 2021.
Virginia also requires voter ID. The only recent change is that a photo ID is no longer required.
Ballots are accounted for in detail. This includes ballots received from the printer; ballots requested, sent and received for absentee voting by mail; ballots cast during early voting; ballots cast on Election Day; spoiled and voided ballots; ballots used to test voting machines before elections; ballots cast as provisional ballots; and unused ballots. All are inventoried and signed for by election officials at every point in the process. After each election, all of the above described ballots are locked in the local circuit court clerk’s vault.
Anyone interested can volunteer to work as an officer of election by contacting the local general registrar.
Joe Schlatter.
Heathsville.