Correspondent of the Day, Aug. 4, 2021: Virginia's voting integrity already under protection

Virginia’s voting integrity already under protection

As secretary of the Northumberland County Electoral Board for nine years, I can confirm that every suggestion already has been done in Virginia for years. Each locality has a board that is responsible for conducting voter registrations and elections.

For information about voters who have moved, go to the Virginia Department of Elections’ website section on list maintenance. The U.S. Postal Service annually sends each state a list of people who have moved in and around that state, which is then compared to the voter’s address on file. If voters are registered at the address on file, then they are contacted to correct their address. By federal law, there is a process to remove any voter who does not respond. The Department of Elections submits an annual report to the state’s General Assembly describing the activities, publicly available online at: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/resultsreports/maintenance-reports/