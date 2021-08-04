Correspondent of the Day, Aug. 5, 2021: Community branch banks offer valuable services

Community branch banks offer valuable services
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I read with regret the Aug. 1 article about the closing of yet another branch bank office that served a lower-income neighborhood. I wonder about the lack of success of the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) of 1977, specifically created to meet the credit needs of lower- and moderate-income communities. The CRA requires federal regulators to assess how well a bank fulfills its obligations. The growth of electronic banking also has aided the failure to invest in branches.
Operating branch banking offices is expensive in physical maintenance and for the necessary staff. In some cases, safety of staff members and customers is a concern. As electronic banking increases, so does the cost of operating a physical branch, particularly if customer transactions are dwindling.
However, there is value to maintaining physical offices in areas where larger populations, usually lower income customers, are unbanked. The branch bank is where people learn about money management, where loans are affordably priced and where credit history can be built.
Years ago, a helpful branch officer taught me how to balance a checkbook, how to create a budget and how to finance my first car. Was I a significant risk? Of course: An 18-year-old always is a financial risk. But I managed with the bank’s help — and now my family’s second and third generations are following in my footsteps. This no longer is the case in lower-income neighborhoods.
As a former bank compliance officer, I often complained about the arduous reporting detail associated with CRA. But I find myself appalled that the large population of lower-income communities does not know and has no opportunity to learn the basic principles of everyday banking, because the branch managers and lenders and tellers are not there to help them. There are cost-saving ways to operate a physical facility in such neighborhoods. Bankers need to keep financial services available.
Jane Stafford.
Glen Allen.