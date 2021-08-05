Correspondent of the Day, Aug. 6, 2021: Rebuilding Wythe shows support for students

Rebuilding Wythe shows support for students
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am a citizen of the city of Richmond and a proud graduate of Richmond Public Schools (RPS). I was delighted to hear that RPS will be receiving $1.22 million from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) to spend on local priorities. I’m elated that this amount of money is being invested in my community to help underserved and underresourced students within the community that have been most devastated by the pandemic.
I attended George Wythe High School from 1989 to 1993, and during all four years, there was talk about how the school was not in great shape. It has been more than 30 years that these changes have been needed, and now those who are in power are spending time bickering over who will build the new school, rather than getting it done. I call on the Richmond School Board to work with Mayor Levar Stoney and the superintendent of schools to stop wasting time and money and find a way to rebuild George Wythe.
I was disappointed to recently hear that the School Board passed the superintendent’s plan for the ARP money that invests in literacy programs, which are important — but that does not take into account the many other needs of our community. Let’s choose equity in the form of fairly rebuilding and renovating the many dilapidated school buildings so that the children know the community cares about them, supports them, but more importantly, loves them. This should be done in collaboration with community members — including parents, teachers and students — who have a right to say how this money is spent. We must do the responsible thing and appropriate the funds in the most equitable, caring, supportive and loving way possible.