Correspondent of the Day, Aug. 6, 2021: Rebuilding Wythe shows support for students

Rebuilding Wythe shows support for students

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am a citizen of the city of Richmond and a proud graduate of Richmond Public Schools (RPS). I was delighted to hear that RPS will be receiving $1.22 million from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) to spend on local priorities. I’m elated that this amount of money is being invested in my community to help underserved and underresourced students within the community that have been most devastated by the pandemic.

I attended George Wythe High School from 1989 to 1993, and during all four years, there was talk about how the school was not in great shape. It has been more than 30 years that these changes have been needed, and now those who are in power are spending time bickering over who will build the new school, rather than getting it done. I call on the Richmond School Board to work with Mayor Levar Stoney and the superintendent of schools to stop wasting time and money and find a way to rebuild George Wythe.