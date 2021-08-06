Correspondent of the Day, Aug. 7, 2021: Choose Home Care Act offers help to seniors

Choose Home Care Act offers help to seniors

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, home health has become increasingly important for America’s Medicare beneficiaries. Upon being released from the hospital, many older Americans prefer to continue recovering in the comfort of their own homes. To help meet the growing demand for home-based care options, U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and Todd Young, R-Ind., recently introduced the Choose Home Care Act, a bipartisan bill I wholly support.

If passed, the bill would establish a new patient-centered home health option called Choose Home that will go a long way to meeting seniors’ comprehensive needs. Specifically, Choose Home will allow eligible beneficiaries to receive skilled nursing and therapy services as well as expanded personal care services including continuous remote patient monitoring, meals and nonemergent transportation. It also would provide support, training and education for caregivers and family members. Moreover, Choose Home has the potential to save taxpayers and the Medicare program $2.8 billion over 10 years.