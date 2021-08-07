Correspondent of the Day, Aug. 8, 2021: 'Losing ones marbles' proved valuable lesson

‘Losing one’s marbles’

proved valuable lesson

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Recent reading of RTD Opinions’ pros-and-cons regarding gaming, and the upcoming Richmond casino referendum vote, reminded me of the childhood time I lost my marbles.

One day, during grade-school recess, I watched a few older boys playing marbles. They drew a circle in the playground dirt and pulled their favorite aggies, alleys, steelies and shooters out of their pockets. Several of the guys seemed to be the best at accumulating enough marbles to win the game. At games end, the marbles of each player were returned to them.

The game looked fun, so I practiced with my limited number of marbles at home. After a few days I felt able to compete with the big boys.

Yes, they were happy to allow me to get in the game. By the time the bell rang ending recess, the old pros had depleted my cache of marbles — except for my shooter. I fully expected to have the rest of my marbles returned. “No,” said the big-thumbed winner. “We are now playing for keeps. Bring more marbles tomorrow.”