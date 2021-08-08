Correspondent of the Day, Aug. 9, 2021: Study medical history, vaccines are effective

Study medical history,

vaccines are effective

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Worldwide, smallpox once killed 400,000 people a year. The case fatality rate was 20% to 60%, and one-third of its survivors became blind. After a dairy maid told British physician Edward Jenner that she never would have smallpox because she had had cowpox, Jenner developed a vaccination with cowpox that was able to prevent smallpox. He named the process “vaccination” after the Italian word for cow, “vacca.” By 1800, most of Europe was vaccinating. The practice became more widespread and by 1980 the world was free of smallpox.

Polio first was described by British physician Michael Underwood in 1789. It was an epidemic in the world causing paralysis and death. When I was a medical student, we treated several cases every summer, including many using the iron lung. After Jonas Salk’s discovery of a polio vaccine, the incidence of polio dropped 85% to 90% and the last reported case of polio in America was in 1979.

Can there be any doubt that vaccines are effective? Elimination of COVID-19 is within our grasp if everyone would just learn from the history of vaccination.

I.N. Sporn, M.D.