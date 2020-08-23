Correspondent of the Day, August 24, 2020: Hope will sustain us through pandemic

Hope will sustain us through pandemic
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Hope, it is said, is the last thing to leave the dying human body. When the history of the 2020 coronavirus pandemic is written, hope will be seen as the common human bond that ensured our survival as a nation, and world. Hope is a starting point for action against adversity. Hope encourages us to conquer fear and seek positive outcomes. We will spend trillions of dollars of manmade currency to solve the COVID-19 pandemic. Hope is God’s currency. It is of unlimited print, unlimited value and a lifetime gift for all of His children.
Al Schalow.
Midlothian.