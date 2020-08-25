Correspondent of the Day: August 26, 2020

Not a government
for half the people
To the Editor of The Times-Dispatch:
Sir, you have printed recently on the subject of woman suffrage and State referenda, two letters signed “State Rights,” in which the writer quotes past history in citing adverse votes.
Woman suffrage was defeated in both Ohio and Massachusetts — the States mention[ed] — prior to America’s entrance in the world war. ... Between 1914-15 and 1919, much water has run under the bridge, as is evidenced by Ohio’s stand in 1919. Not only did her Legislature ratify the Federal suffrage amendment, but, rather than take any chances on the women of Ohio being unable to participate in the 1920 presidential election, Ohio granted them presidential suffrage. This was an “act of right and justice” in restitution for the injustice previously perpetrated upon half the people of Ohio …
With the record of a world war fought and won for democracy, the intelligent men and women of America are unwilling longer to live under a government of, for and by half the people only... Again, taking the recently unveiled monument of “Stonewall” Jackson as a point of departure, “State Rights” presents to us as a crusader. Sen. [William A.] Borah, of Idaho, who, having betrayed his own full suffrage State by voting against the woman suffrage amendment is now, your correspondent says, being appealed to by thousands of women to save them from the “situation which will inevitably follow the ratification of this measure.” In other words, to lead them out of the land of self-respecting citizenship into the state of disgraceful irresponsibility! An elderly lady of the last generation, reading aloud “State Rights” letter, sniffed contemptuously as she added, “begging him to save them from the effort of having to think.” That is the crux of the whole situation, the desire to avoid effort or assume responsibility.
At this crucial time in world affairs, when practically every religious body in the land is engaged in a campaign to urge personal responsibility to church and also to State, if what “State Rights” tells us be true, that there is throughout the country, a group of men and women organized to preach irresponsibility for women, then indeed do we need to pray that “Throughout the country, there be such an awakening as never was before, not only because of the injustice to the great majority, but because of the entering wedge of group fanaticism which threatens to disrupt the nation.”
E. R. COOK.
Richmond.Oct. 20, 1919