Correspondent of the Day, Dec. 18, 2020: Holiday needs hopeful, open, trusting heart

Holiday needs hopeful, open, trusting hearts

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

John Hughes was a gifted filmmaker.

I enjoy his holiday movie, “Planes, Trains and Automobiles.”

The humor makes me laugh. But the script pushes me to think.

Hughes creates an interesting clash between two travelers. This is a struggle against the odds and each other to get home to their families.

Moments of tension between the travelers are revealing.

Tension has a way of doing this to us.

I think Christmas, in its own unique way, creates a type of tension.

For Christmas, that tension is wrapped in the trappings of the pursuit of perfection and the hope of surviving the madness it creates.

Right now, I’m uncertain that even Christmas can quell the tension in America.

We are divided, fractured like a battered road surface on a cold winter morning.

Deep inside the fissures of our souls, that tension is entrenched.