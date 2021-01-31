Correspondent of the Day, Feb.1, 2021: Biden will meet climate challenges

Biden will meet

climate challenges

I watched C-SPAN live on Jan. 27 as President Joe Biden announced plans that will turn back our planet from the impending disaster of climate change. He signed two executive orders and a memorandum to tackle the climate crisis at home and abroad, restore scientific integrity and re-establish the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. Biden’s climate initiative will bring good-paying jobs, including 1 million jobs in the auto industry as the federal vehicle fleet becomes zero-emissions. Biden’s actions also elevate environmental justice, giving assistance to communities disproportionately harmed by pollution.