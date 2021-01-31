Correspondent of the Day, Feb.1, 2021: Biden will meet climate challenges

Biden will meet
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I watched C-SPAN live on Jan. 27 as President Joe Biden announced plans that will turn back our planet from the impending disaster of climate change. He signed two executive orders and a memorandum to tackle the climate crisis at home and abroad, restore scientific integrity and re-establish the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. Biden’s climate initiative will bring good-paying jobs, including 1 million jobs in the auto industry as the federal vehicle fleet becomes zero-emissions. Biden’s actions also elevate environmental justice, giving assistance to communities disproportionately harmed by pollution.
The president specifically spoke to youth, committing his administration to work with those who will inherit planet Earth. As a longtime climate volunteer who has attended several United Nations climate conferences and watched with anxiety for decades as calls to curb emissions were ignored, I now feel great hope and happiness. We are facing a climate emergency, and I believe Biden, helped by engaged citizens, will meet the challenge.
